Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $9.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

