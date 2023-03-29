Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,269.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

