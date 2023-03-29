Franchise Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRGAP)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

FRGAP opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.