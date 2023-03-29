Franchise Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRGAP)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Franchise Group Stock Performance
FRGAP opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $26.24.
About Franchise Group
