FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Price Performance

FNCB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. FNCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 29.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

