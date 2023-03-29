FLSmidth & Co. A/S Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLIDY remained flat at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

