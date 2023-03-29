Florin Court Capital LLP Buys Shares of 10,300 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after buying an additional 265,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,878,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 286,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.67. 1,008,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

