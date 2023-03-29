FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 66,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 94,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $499.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

