Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 95.6% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

PFD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 17,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

