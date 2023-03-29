Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta Sells 1,529,026 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,490,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $2,975,223.48.
- On Friday, January 27th, Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 299,000 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 756,400 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $5,196,468.00.
Fisker Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,731,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,368. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $14.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
