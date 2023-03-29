Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

