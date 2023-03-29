First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 41,204 shares.The stock last traded at $81.84 and had previously closed at $81.04.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

