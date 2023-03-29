First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FGB remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,710. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

