First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 237,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 107,130 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $51.62.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

