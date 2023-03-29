First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 103,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,485. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

