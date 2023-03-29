First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 56,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 104,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $726.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 882.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

