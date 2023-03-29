First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 10,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSFG. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

