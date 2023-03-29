First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.91. 1,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,621. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,308,287.18. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First National Financial Company Profile

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.