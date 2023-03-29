First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Short Interest Update

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFMR stock remained flat at $62.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. First Farmers Financial has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

