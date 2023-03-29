First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 54,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.96.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
