First Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,192. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

