Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Announces GBX 8.50 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 883 ($10.85). 438,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,638. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,650.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 876.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 847.58. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 731.80 ($8.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £34,807.50 ($42,766.31). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,008 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,275. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
