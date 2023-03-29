Financial Survey: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) versus Its Rivals

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kinsale Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 17.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million $159.11 million 43.16 Kinsale Capital Group Competitors $14.47 billion -$186.60 million -39.16

Kinsale Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Kinsale Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 19.42% 27.08% 7.58% Kinsale Capital Group Competitors -9.15% -10.02% -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group Competitors 532 2755 2593 138 2.39

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

