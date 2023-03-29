Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

