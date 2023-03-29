Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.02.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
