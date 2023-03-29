Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

FENY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 222,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,737. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.