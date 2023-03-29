Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 111,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 144,165 shares.The stock last traded at $44.69 and had previously closed at $44.45.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.