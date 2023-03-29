Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $867,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 318,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

