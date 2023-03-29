Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.59. 180,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

