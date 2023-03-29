Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. 464,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.