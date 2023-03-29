Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

ACN traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,052. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.