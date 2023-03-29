Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,184. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

