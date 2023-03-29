Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,009 shares of company stock worth $8,848,020. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

CRM stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.56. 3,558,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.