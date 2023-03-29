Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $710,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MA traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,204. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.55 and a 200-day moving average of $341.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

