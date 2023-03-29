Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,404 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,586,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 537,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,336. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.84.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

