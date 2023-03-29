Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,345. The company has a market capitalization of $244.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.