Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.29. 400,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.17 and a 200-day moving average of $451.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.