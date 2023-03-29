Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
Shares of MDY traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.29. 400,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.17 and a 200-day moving average of $451.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
