Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

