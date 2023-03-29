Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.97 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

