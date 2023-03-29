Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

