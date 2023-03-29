Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,689 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.