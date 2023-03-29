Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

