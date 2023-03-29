Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,401,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.