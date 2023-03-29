Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.