Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 5.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 176,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 296,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.