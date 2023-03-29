Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($22.58) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday.

EVT stock opened at €18.72 ($20.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.71. Evotec has a 12 month low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €29.71 ($31.95). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

