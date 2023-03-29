Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IDU stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

