Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $106,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.00. The company had a trading volume of 830,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,904. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

