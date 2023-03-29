Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.39% of FactSet Research Systems worth $59,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

FDS traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $404.64. 89,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.32 and its 200-day moving average is $421.46. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.