Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 549,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.