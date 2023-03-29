Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,512. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

