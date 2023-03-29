Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $406.33 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 7.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $406,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $487.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.89 and its 200 day moving average is $489.98. The firm has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

